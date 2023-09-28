Stamp on training with Smilla Sundell for their world title fights: “I help her, she helps me”

Stamp Fairtex and teammate Smilla Sundell are having the best training camps of their careers yet. The two superstars have paired up to train together in a strategic attempt to bring home the gold this Friday at ONE Fight Night 14.

No. 1 ranked MMA atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex took some questions earlier this week inside the Fairtex Gym facility in Thailand to talk about her iconic partnership with one of Muay Thai’s deadliest champions, ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell.

Stamp told ONE:

“We have a fight on the same card, so we’re training together. I help her, she helps me. Yes, it’s good because when she pressures me, I learn how to deal with power. I can control power and I know how to defend it. And I fought Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] before, so I can help her for this fight. And it’s good when we have a fight together. We can go together, and come back together, and win together.”

A great challenge is brewing for Swedish standout Smilla Sundell. She is set to defend her coveted ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the co-main event.

As of this publication, the teenage superstar hasn’t faced a fighter of Rodrigues’ fighting resume, so she’ll need all the help she can get from a former world champ who previously exchanged punches with the Brazilian phenom.

Although Stamp is below Sundell’s weight class, she’s smart, strategic, powerful, and disciplined. She’s also a former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

Moreover, Stamp understands how Rodrigues thinks and moves - two major advantages that Sundell just simply won’t overlook.

At the same time, Sundell wants her teammate to be just as successful. When you train with some of the best fighters in the world, you’ll only get better. Stamp, therefore, hopes to be ahead of the curve as she attempts to bring down her rival, Ham Seo Hee, for the interim ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title.

Watch the Fairtex Gym representatives make history again live and for free at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 via Amazon Prime Video.