WATCH: The inspiring journey of how Stamp Fairtex escaped poverty to become a three-sport megastar

Fighting from a young age to help support her family, Stamp Fairtex rose from poverty to become one of combat sports’ fastest-rising superstars.

On September 29, Stamp will step into the main event spotlight for a history-making opportunity as she looks to become ONE Championship’s first-ever three-sport world champion as she challenges for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Standing in her way of that task inside Singapore Indoor Stadium will be South Korean veteran, Ham Seo Hee, who goes into the contest with a great deal of experience and a three-fight win streak.

But first, ONE is looking at Stamp Fairtex’s humble beginnings and how she climbed her way up the rankings to become one of the most well-respected and well-rounded fighters across three different sports.

“Before Stamp Fairtex faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, learn about the Thai superstar's difficult childhood and her tumultuous road to the top!”

Capturing the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in her first two fights with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex made her transition to mixed martial arts shortly after and has already amassed an impressive 10-2 record, winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament in the process.

The impressive performances earned her a shot at reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee at ONE X. After narrowly finishing Lee in the opening round, Stamp came up short, succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the second round. With Lee currently sidelined, Stamp will attempt to take advantage of her opportunity to once again make history and claim the interim atomweight world title.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

