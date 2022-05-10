Wondergirl and Supergirl spar ahead of the former's MMA debut at ONE 157

Wondergirl Jaroonsak and her sister Supergirl were recently filmed sparring against each other. The session comes ahead of Wondergirl's MMA debut, which is scheduled for ONE 157 on May 20.

Check out images of the pair sparring below:

[Photo Credit Instagram @natwondergirl] W. Jaroonsak and Supergirl

W. Jaroonsak is a striking phenom. She is a former two-time national Muay Thai champion in Thailand and began training in the standup arts at the age of six under her father's tutelege.

After over 50 bouts in Muay Thai, she will now be making her debut in mixed martial arts.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman Wondergirl Fairtex breaks the nose of KC Carlos with an uppercut elbow. TKO2 (Doctor Stoppage) #ANewBreed Wondergirl Fairtex breaks the nose of KC Carlos with an uppercut elbow. TKO2 (Doctor Stoppage) #ANewBreed https://t.co/DikNYIGH5A

Supergirl, meanwhile, is undefeated in ONE Championship Muay Thai fights. She does not have a fight scheduled yet, but will likely be planning to make a run at the women's strawweight title in 2022. 17-year-old Swede Smilla Sundell is the reigning champion in the division.

At ONE 157, after a lifetime in Muay Thai, W. Jaroonsak will have her first MMA fight against 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Indian spoke about how much this fight means to her and her country.

“I want to thank all the Indian fans who have been supporting me. I have only been able to reach here because of their prayers. I will raise the tricolor [Indian flag] after my win and make everyone proud... It will be a huge achievement if the daughter of the land secures a victory for her nation. The ONE women’s strawweight world title is my dream, and I will try my best to win it for India soon.”

Wondergirl and her mothers' blessing

Despite the fact that her father trained her at the age of six, for much of her fight history, W. Jaroonsak did not have the blessing of her mother.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she explained:

“She said I better retire or do something else instead of fighting. She didn’t want to see me get hurt. It made me think, ‘Should I give up and do something else, or keep going?’"

After earning major victories in Muay Thai and ONE Championship, her mother came around to the idea of her having a career as a professional fighter.

"Now, she’s okay, though sometimes I get hurt. She said every time she sees me fight, it hurts her feelings that I get punched, kicked, and elbowed. [But after fights], she mostly calls me on FaceTime and asks how I am, how I’m feeling. She tells me she hopes I didn’t get any bad injuries."

After a lifetime in combat sports, W. Jaroonsak has seen the highs and lows. She has now earned a new start with her venture in mixed martial arts. At ONE 157, she'll make her long-awaited MMA debut in MMA.

