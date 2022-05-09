“If you have dreams, your kids are going to have their dreams, too” - ‘Wondergirl’ wants to carve her own path in martial arts

‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak wants to follow her own dream, even if it means going against the wishes of her mother.

Jaroonsak's father is a former Muay Thai fighter who trained her and her sister, 'Supergirl' Anna Jaroonsak since they were toddlers. Knowing the dangers of combat sports, Jaroonsak’s mother hoped that her kids would pursue less dangerous careers.

However, the sisters were determined to follow in their father's footsteps, even if it was not a common path for women in Thailand and will surely disappoint their mother.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wondergirl’ revealed that fighting is something that she wants to pursue because it’s her dream.

“I wanted to show [my mother] that I really wanted to do this, not just tell her that I wanted to do this. I wanted her to know that I was serious about making fighting my career. I understand in Thailand it’s kind of hard to say ‘no’ to your parents, which happens a lot here. It’s not right. Some parents had a dream before, and they couldn’t make it happen in their time. So, they think their kids are going to make their dream come true. I don’t think it’s right for the kids. Because, of course, even if you have dreams, your kids are going to have their dreams, too.”

‘Wondergirl’ to compete at ONE 157 with the blessing of her mother

Through over 50 bouts in her career, ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak earned her fair share of bruises and injuries that had her mother worried for her.

However, Jaroonsak continuously assures her that it’s all part of the sport, and eventually earned her blessing.

“Now, she’s okay, though sometimes I get hurt. She said every time she sees me fight, it hurts her feelings that I get punched, kicked, and elbowed,” she said. “[But after fights], she mostly calls me on FaceTime and asks how I am, how I’m feeling. She tells me she hopes I didn’t get any bad injuries.”

On May 20, Jaroonsak will make her return to the circle by transitioning to a new sport. The 23-year-old will face promotional newcomer Zeba Bano in her MMA debut at ONE 157.

