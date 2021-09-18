Ariel Helwani reveals more details on new MMA league WFL, set to launch in 2023

The world of mixed martial arts is reportedly going to change soon, with a new MMA league named World Fight League, or WFL, set to launch as early as 2023.

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported on Tuesday that several influential individuals were pooling together their finances and resources to create a new MMA league. The plan is for it to resemble the likes of the NBA, NHL, and NFL in structure instead of a regular MMA promotion like UFC or Bellator.

The next day, on an episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani added that the league would function as a nonprofit. Independent franchise owners will roster a team of fighters competing in home-and-away fight events in a traditional league format.

In the latest report, Ariel Helwani has revealed more about the new MMA league, including the name and the logo they will be using.

Ariel Helwani reveals name, logo, and other details about new MMA league

Helwani mentioned in his report that the league will be known as the World Fight League, abbreviated as the WFL.

Here is the logo that WFL is going to be known by:

The league has set up a website as well, which so far has nothing but the logo on it with a reassuring text displaying 'Coming Soon' underneath.

The league has been in the works since 2020, Ariel Helwani stated, and the non-profit was set up on May 3, 2021. Several former and current professional athletes from other sport leagues like NFL and NBA, as well as multiple MMA champions, promoters, executives, matchmakers, and artists are reportedly part of the team. They all currently wish to remain anonymous.

The league will consist of four conferences - North America, South America, Europe/Africa, and Asia/Oceania. The current focus is on North America, however, the goal is to establish a proper world league. Each conference will consist of no less than eight teams and no more than 24, and each team will roster 24 athletes, comprising of three athletes per weight-class.

As for the CBA implementation, the negotiation between the athletes and the owners will be supervised by a proper union:

"According to sources, the CBA terms can’t and won’t be negotiated until they have a union of athletes established. However, any approved franchise owner has signed agreements that enforces certain terms and conditions they must abide by. Some of these provisions are put into place so they will not be able to take more than a 50 percent revenue share. Additionally, per sources, they must provide specific levels of health insurance, career-ending insurance, and pension plan for their athletes. When the union is established, the plan is for athletes and owners to finalize negotiations and agreements."

You can read the full report by Ariel Helwani here.

