World MMA Awards 2023: Leon Edwards, Alex Pereira, Brittney Palmer, and all other winners

The 15th annual World MMA Awards 2023 recently went down at SAHARA in Las Vegas. The event featured 22 award categories with over 100 nominees spanning all categories, representing multiple promotions within the sport of MMA.

Kicking off the 15th edition of the World MMA Awards, ESPN was given the Media Source of the Year award, with veteran journalist Ariel Helwani winning the Journalist of the Year award. Additionally, Dana White's Contender Series won the Best MMA Programming award.

As for fighters, Alex Pereira won the lofty Breakthrough Fighter of the Year award, and the Fight of the Year award went to the first Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski contest at UFC 284 in February.

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who is set to defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC 296 this weekend, won the coveted Charles Lewis Fighter of the Year award. 'Rocky' also won the International Fighter of the Year award. He also won the Comeback of the Year award for his fifth-round knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, which earned him Knockout of the Year as well.

Meanwhile, UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso won the Female Fighter of the Year award as well as the Upset of the Year award for her submission win over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 in March. Grasso was also awarded Submission of the Year for the same fight.

As for the people behind the fighters, the Shawn Tomkins Coach of the Year award went to Mike Brown, with his American Top Team gym winning the Gym of the Year award. UFC PI director of physical therapy Heather Linden won the Trainer of the Year prize. Herb Dean won the Referee of the Year award.

It was a bountiful night for the UFC, as the promotion was awarded Promotion of the Year while its CEO, Dana White, received the Leading Man award. UFC commentator Joe Rogan was handed the Personality of the Year award, with Michael Bisping earning himself the Analyst of the Year award. Additionally, UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

World MMA Awards 2023: UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement

Brittney Palmer is undoubtedly one of the most popular ring girls in MMA today and has been with the UFC since 2011. However, it appears she's ready to call it a career after 16 years at the promotion.

At the recent World MMA Awards, the veteran octagon girl won the lofty Ringcard Girl of the Year award and took to the stage to announce her retirement. Palmer revealed that this weekend's UFC 296 event will be her last outing and said:

"I truly am honored to accept this award... Well, there’s no better time to say it. But after 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience.”

