"Worst ever career decision" - Ali Abdelaziz feels Justin Gaethje would leave Conor McGregor "completely broken" in an ambulance

It's safe to say the animosity between Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz is still alive and well with no signs of being resolved.

During a recent interview with TSN MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Abdelaziz took aim at the former two-division UFC champion noted that he turned down a fight with his client and 'BMF' title holder Justin Gaethje on a number of occasions. He then mentioned that he doesn't believe the UFC wouldn't have had him coach TUF opposite Michael Chandler if that wasn't going to be his return bout.

He said:

"They [UFC] spent a lot of money, sure they paid him a lot of money but in a way, this is the fight to [Michael] Chandler. But, you know, he got offered Gaethje more than six time, he turned him down. You know, why even Gaethje cares?"

The MMA manager also shared his thoughts on what would transpire if 'The Notorious' fought 'The Highlight' in the octagon. He mentioned that it wouldn't be wise of Conor McGregor to do so as it would be a very rough night for him, saying:

"I think that would be the worst ever career decision for him to be ending his legacy on the T-Mobile Arena, ambulance coming in, he's on ambulance crying from pain and just completely broken. And this will happen to him if he fight Justin Gaethje."

It remains to be seen whether the UFC would consider nixing their plans for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in favor of a 'BMF' title fight against Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor and Ariel Helwani debate whether Dustin Poirier is a future UFC Hall of Famer

Conor McGregor has been active on social media and recently had a debate with Ariel Helwani on whether Dustin Poirier is a future UFC Hall of Famer.

'The Notorious' weighed in after Helwani posted a clip from his interview with Poirier on The MMA Hour, where he stated that the Loisiana native's credentials will warrant him a future induction. In a now-deleted tweet, he disagreed with the Canadian MMA journalist and mentioned that he believes that the UFC should be a lot more strict with their criteria, writing:

"lw division hall of fame at best. Failed at fw, 0-3 lw titles with a few wins. Colby, not a peep out of him after all was said, bottled nate also. That's his 170 run. 0. A lw hall of famer at best. The hall of fame needs tightening like vice grips. Ufc vet < ufc legend"

Tweet [@TheNotoriousMMA]