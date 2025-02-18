Worst injury of Alex Pereira's career nearly ruined his UFC debut one year before first title fight with Israel Adesanya: "I had to push forward"

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira overcame a severe ankle and foot injury to secure his first win in the octagon, setting the stage for a remarkable UFC career.

The fighter’s rapid rise has been nothing short of extraordinary, culminating in a middleweight title victory over his kickboxing rival, Israel Adesanya. He later went on to secure the light-heavyweight title as well. Now, Pereira is confidently preparing to defend his light heavyweight belt against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Pereira’s debut in the UFC came during a middleweight bout at UFC 268, where he faced Andreas Michailidis. The clash was widely anticipated, with commentator Joe Rogan hailing the fight as must-see action.

In a dazzling display of athleticism, Pereira landed a flying knee knockout in the second round, earning him a post-fight bonus and signaling his arrival in the world of MMA. However, many do not know that Pereira nearly withdrew from the fight due to what he described as the worst injury of his career.

In a recent interview with Mark Bouris, 'Poatan' said:

“I don’t know if anybody knows this, but prior to my UFC debut, I had a bad injury on my ankle/foot, I had to push forward, didn’t want to spoil it and not fight… And then I won by knockout.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (26:46):

Alex Pereira reveals his favorite opponent so far

Alex Pereira has named Israel Adesanya as the opponent he enjoyed fighting the most in his storied career. In the aforementioned interview, Pereira also reflected on their memorable encounters, citing the intense rivalry and high-stakes battles that defined their matchups.

The duo clashed multiple times in kickboxing, with Pereira defeating Adesanya by points and a knockout before their encounters shifted to MMA, where Pereira captured the UFC’s 185-pound title. Their most recent bout saw Adesanya reclaim the UFC middleweight belt with a dramatic knockout, adding another chapter to their rivalry.

When asked about his favorite opponent, Pereira emphasized:

"I would say Israel Adesanya because due to the history that we had. Moments of adversity, moments that I had to overcome. So I would say Israel Adesanya."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (24:53):

