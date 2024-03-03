"Worst professional fight I've ever seen" - Fans react as 17-year-old Euphoria star Javon 'Wanna' Walton's pro-boxing debut ends in a majority draw

Euphoria star Javon 'Wanna' Walton's professional boxing career didn't start well. He squared off against Joshua Torres in a super featherweight bout at Most Valuable Promotion's first-ever event in Puerto Rico.

The event went down on March 2 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The 17-year-old and Torres fought to a majority draw on Saturday night. Two judges scored the bout 38-38, while the third gave Walton a 39-37 advantage, eliciting mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''Easily the worst professional fight ive ever seen''

''Draw. Surprising. Expected better. They gotta put him on some smaller shows to get his experience and level up. His amateur career wasn't outstanding. He's got a big following but that doesn't mean he should fight on the big stage instantly. #SerranoMeinke''

''Horrible performance from him. He's only 17 so he’ll get better but he had no business being on this stage right now''

Last year, Walton signed with MVP, the boxing promotion company co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. MVP is helping him with event marketing, content creation, and brand building.

On August 2, 2023, Walton made his debut in Dallas under the promotion during the open workouts leading up to Paul's fight against Nate Diaz that week.

Walton was thrilled to join Paul's organization, claiming in a statement that "MVP feels like family'':

"I’ve been training so hard and working for the majority of my life for this moment. MVP feels like family and that’s very important to me. I know they can help me reach my goals in professional boxing and do it in a way that feels special to me.”