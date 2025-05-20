Would Beneil Dariush have done better than Renato Moicano against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311? Lightweight contender answers

Beneil Dariush claimed Islam Makhachev to be an easy opponent, expressing confidence in his abilities to prevail over the former lightweight champion. Dariush outlined how a potential fight with Makhachev might have played out.

For context, Dariush was initially scheduled to face Renato Moicano at UFC 311 earlier this year. However, Moicano was called to challenge Makhachev for the 155 pound belt on short-notice after the latter's original opponent Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from the title fight due to back injury. As a result, Dariush was left without an opponent, forcing him out of the pay-per-view card.

When asked if he would have performed better than Moicano, who lost by submission in the first round, Dariush remained confident in his chances against Makhachev in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, saying:

''I would have won. It would been a finish for sure. It wasn't gonna got five rounds. The way Makhachev and I fight, it's not going five rounds...Neither of us has ever lost a decision. He doesn't lose decisions, I don't really lose decisions, so, I don't think I was gonna lose that fight."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (14:04):

After a failed matchup with Moicano, Dariush is again set to face the Brazilian on the main card of UFC 317, during International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nebada, on June 28. The American was on an eight fight win streak, before suffering consecutive losses, the most recent being an opening round knockout loss against Tsarukyan at UFC on ESPN 52 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Makhachev vacated his lightweight throne and moved up to welterweight to pursue a second belt. He is expected to challenge newly crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena, who dethroned the Dagestani's close friend Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

Former champion backs Jack Della Maddalena to defeat Islam Makhachev

Reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev are on a collision course, as many in the MMA community anticipate Makhachev to challenge Della Maddalena for the welterweight throne.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker discussed Makhachev's chances against Della Maddalena, expressing faith in his fellow countryman's abilities.

''That’s always the question everybody asks when anybody is moving up or down a division, there are so many unknowns involved. But saying that, I think Islam can do everything that Belal does, but way better. I thought Jack handily had the fight, but it was a fight. I don’t think it’ll be an easy fight for Jack, but I believe in Jack; he’s got that X-factor, he’s got that hunger there...I think he can do the impossible.''

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (2:27):

