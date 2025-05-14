Would Joe Rogan have competed in UFC if it existed during his youth? JRE host shares honest answer

Joe Rogan opened up about participating in UFC events if it existed during early days of his career. Rogan recognized the success and recognition it would have brought in his day. He further discussed the repercussions of being an MMA fighter.

Ad

Rogan, an avid MMA enthusiast, recently had stand-up comedian Tom Segura on his podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience. The two discussed variety of topics, including how hard combat sports like boxing and MMA were. During their conversation, the UFC commentator admitted that he would have definitely competed in UFC if the multi-billion dollar organization had been around when he was growing up, saying:

''It's a hard sport man and but it's also because the glory is so high if you're successful. People are willing to do it...dude if the UFC was around when I was competing, I 100% would have done it and then imagine how dumb I would be now at 57 years old, I'd be a mess.''

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:26:54):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Notably, Rogan began practising MMA at a very young age. In a past episode of his podcast, the 57-year-old detailed his training regime, saying:

''Hours. The whole day. It was all day. The moment I would get home from school, I would eat something...and then I would get on the t [a public transport] and head out and train"

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:34:13):

Ad

Because of his passion for mixed martial arts, Rogan joined the UFC's broadcasting team in 1997 and has remained with the promotion ever since, establishing a close friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, who played a big role in the ascent of the American podcaster in the MMA world.

When Joe Rogan shared his vision of a perfect MMA fight

Last month, Joe Rogan had former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria as a guest on his JRE podcast, which became an instant hit among the MMA fans worldwide.

Ad

During their conversation, Rogan humorously expressed his desire to see UFC matchups in an open space, with more room to fight. He also added that if a round concludes on a ground, the following round need to begin there as well, stating:

''I think the cage is an unnecessary element in fighting...I think they should be in like a basketball court...I also think at the end of a round like say if you got a guy mounted at the end of the round you start the next round mounted on him''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (24:48):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.