Would Jon Jones beat Daniel Cormier at heavyweight? 'Bones' shares definitive answer

Jon Jones recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight against Daniel Cormier, this time in the heavyweight division.

Ad

'Bones' and Cormier had one of the fiercest rivalries in UFC history. They have faced each other twice in the octagon for the light heavyweight championship. Jones won both encounters. However, the result of their second fight was later overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for banned substances.

Recently, Jones appeared in a video on Geoffrey Woo's YouTube channel. When responding to a fan's question about a potential fight with Cormier, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion said:

Ad

Trending

"Peak Bones vs. Peak DC at heavyweight? I believe I'd beat Daniel Cormier at heavyweight worse than I beat him at light heavyweight. My speed has transferred over in a way that his hasn't. I think I beat him up pretty worse at heavyweight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jon Jones' comments (via @ChampRDS on X) below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chael Sonnen issues reality check on the delay of potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash

Currently, interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is eagerly anticipating a title unification fight against Jon Jones. However, Jones has demanded a significant payday in order to agree to the fight.

Although UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed his intention to schedule this matchup as soon as possible, there has not yet been any official announcement from the promotion.

Ad

Chael Sonnen recently discussed the unusual delay of the potential Jones vs. Aspinall fight on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show. While expressing concern that fans may be losing interest in this matchup, Sonnen said:

"This fight is losing steam. Now, generally when you get a big fight that people want to see, and at the night of Madison Square Garden, I think it was the biggest fight [in] our industry any way you want to do it. I think the biggest fight our industry could produce was Tom [Aspinall] vs. Jon [Jones]. I will just tell you by the numbers, it is losing steam."

Ad

He added:

"Now, my own theory is because the audience isn't getting behind something that they genuinely don't believe that they can ultimately get. I think they're losing faith that the match will happen."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (13:43):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.