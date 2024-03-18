"Would've been phenomenal" - Fans sigh over rumored dream matchup for Jose Aldo's UFC 301 return that failed to materialize 

While Jose Aldo is reportedly set to make his UFC comeback later this year, fight fans are lamenting over a dream matchup that failed to materialize for 'Junior's' grand return.

Per reports, Aldo is set to come out of his almost two-year retirement for a bantamweight matchup against Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 on Saturday, May 4, on his home soil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

However, earlier today, MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter gave a sneak peek into what could've been. He took to X, noting that former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was originally being considered as the featherweight legend's opponent.

Expand Tweet

Suffice it to say the news has enshrouded fight fans in dismay, prompting many to flood social media noting their opinions.

@NigeAvMMA wrote:

"Aldo/Cruz would've been phenomenal. Still wish Aldo retired for good."

@StoikyMuzhik_AG chimed in:

"Why not Cruz? I just don't get it. Is [the] UFC blind?"

@GavinXuande had this to say:

"Should've been Cruz, dammit."

@0fficialDecarri speculated:

"Cruz [has] been ducking for years."

Screenshots courtesy of @aaronbronsteter on X

Aldo is one of the greatest featherweight champions in UFC history and boasts the most title defenses at 145 pounds at seven.

While Aldo conceded a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili in his most recent fight at UFC 278, the Brazilian's storied career is filled with wins against top-tier opposition, including Frankie Edgar, Urijah Faber, and Cub Swanson.

When Alexander Volkanovski picked Jose Aldo as the featherweight GOAT

Like most 145-pounders in the UFC, former champion Alexander Volkanovski also believes Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight fighter in MMA history.

During a 2022 segment on his YouTube channel 'The Great' heaped praise on the MMA icon, crediting him for inspiring many of the current generation of fighters:

"I sort of have him as the featherweight GOAT. Just because of what he has done for the sport, so many defenses and stuff like that. I'm coming for that status though... but now he has got it. He is the man. He brought a lot of us into the sport. I still remember watching him before I even started... Crazy legacy."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments about Jose Aldo below (0:10):

Volkanovski added that while Aldo is a very technical fighter, what sets him apart from the rest is the fact that he is a true martial artist who always respects his opponents.