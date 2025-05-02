  • home icon
  "Wouldn't want it any other way" - Tye Ruotolo says he's thankful his parents supported his BJJ dreams from an early age

"Wouldn't want it any other way" - Tye Ruotolo says he's thankful his parents supported his BJJ dreams from an early age

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 02, 2025 16:27 GMT
Tye Ruotolo [Photo via ONE Championship]
Tye Ruotolo [Photo via ONE Championship]

There's no question that Tye Ruotolo stands among the elite pound-for-pound submission grapplers in the world today. However, the American phenom is quick to acknowledge that his journey wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of his parents.

Ahead of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title defense in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, Tye took part in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session, where he engaged with fans and fielded their questions.

During the interaction, the 22-year-old shared that he and his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo regard their parents as the cornerstone of their success, crediting them as the foundation of their support system.

Tye said:

"I'm so grateful to have lived the life I've lived. I'm grateful to be surrounded by people I love, especially my parents who got us into the sport at an early age."

Reflecting on their beginnings, Tye expressed gratitude for his parents' decision to enroll them in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at a young age — an early step that ultimately paved the way for their professional careers:

"There are so many opportunities that jiu-jitsu has provided me. [I] wouldn't want it any other way."
Comment byu/weareonechampionship from discussion inbjj
Tye Ruotolo will have his twin brother's support at ONE Fight Night 31

It will still be a family affair when Tye Ruotolo returns to action at ONE Fight Night 31 to stake his 26 pounds of gold.

Tye will have Kade Ruotolo — the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion — in his corner as he faces off against Canadian challenger Dante Leon before a packed crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 31 airs live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday on Prime Video.

About the author
Nissi Icasiano

Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
