"Wouldn't want it any other way" - Tye Ruotolo says he's thankful his parents supported his BJJ dreams from an early age

There's no question that Tye Ruotolo stands among the elite pound-for-pound submission grapplers in the world today. However, the American phenom is quick to acknowledge that his journey wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of his parents.

Ahead of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title defense in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, Tye took part in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session, where he engaged with fans and fielded their questions.

During the interaction, the 22-year-old shared that he and his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo regard their parents as the cornerstone of their success, crediting them as the foundation of their support system.

Tye said:

"I'm so grateful to have lived the life I've lived. I'm grateful to be surrounded by people I love, especially my parents who got us into the sport at an early age."

Reflecting on their beginnings, Tye expressed gratitude for his parents' decision to enroll them in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at a young age — an early step that ultimately paved the way for their professional careers:

"There are so many opportunities that jiu-jitsu has provided me. [I] wouldn't want it any other way."

Tye Ruotolo will have his twin brother's support at ONE Fight Night 31

It will still be a family affair when Tye Ruotolo returns to action at ONE Fight Night 31 to stake his 26 pounds of gold.

Tye will have Kade Ruotolo — the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion — in his corner as he faces off against Canadian challenger Dante Leon before a packed crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 31 airs live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday on Prime Video.

