"Wow what a punch," "So scripted" - Fans react as Callum Walsh, Dana White-backed boxing prospect with UFC dream, finishes Dean Sutherland in R1

Callum Walsh's latest knockout victory over Dean Sutherland has garnered worldwide attention from combat sports fans. While some admired Walsh's performance, others chastised Dana White-backed boxing talent for taking on weaker opponents.

Walsh faced Sutherland in a super welterweight bout on March 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Irish superstar knocked out his opponent with a devastating right hook, sending Sutherland sprawling to the canvas in the opening round.

Check out the knockout finish below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Wow what a punch''

Another one stated:

''So scripted. He obviously took a dive .. massive favorite wins again''

Other fans wrote:

''UFC fell off. They can’t even get UFC cards right now boxing and Power Nap too. Dana is in midlife crisis mode''

''Many levels to go up in terms of quality of opponent But that was still a devastating performance absolutely top notch If Callum remains focused keeps head down works harder an has Hunger an desire required to succeed aswell as listen to Freddie then he'll take a bit of stopping''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

White has backed Walsh (13-0, 11 KOs) on numerous occasions, whose bouts were frequently broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. Notably, the UFC CEO and WWE president Nick Khan are heading a newly formed promotion following a partnership between TKO Group Holdings and Turki Alalshikh, who became a major boxing figure in recent years.

In an interview with The Ring Magazine ahead of the Sutherland fight, White professed his love for Walsh, saying:

''I love Callum Walsh. I love his style. I love the fact that he's willing to take tough fights, and I just liked the kid personally as soon as I was introduced to him. Promoting him is fun for me, and I am having fun doing it.” [H/t: The Ring]

Callum Walsh wants to be in the UFC

Callum Walsh has shared his thoughts on a possible career in MMA. Notably, Walsh has a positive relationship with Dana White, who has supported the 24-year-old on multiple occasions.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Walsh expressed his desire to feature in an MMA bout under the UFC banner, saying:

''Yeah I do, we mess around. I had hand surgery a few months ago so I was out for a while from punching. So while I was recovering I was messing around doing a bit of Jiu-Jitsu and stuff like that. It was cool and I enjoyed it. I am a massive UFC fan. I’ve said this before, it is something on my bucket list. I would love to fight even if it is just one fight in the UFC.” [H/t: The Times of India]

Check out Callum Walsh's full comments below:

