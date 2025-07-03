"Wrestle the bloke" - Alexander Volkanovski gives honest take on how to beat Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski gave his take on how to defeat Ilia Topuria, who became an instant sensation among the MMA community with his recent octagon performances. Volkanovski advised everyone to take advantage of the wrestling department when facing Topuria.

Topuria became the first unbeaten UFC fighter to claim belts in two divisions by brutally knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last weekend. Prior to that, the Georgian-Spaniard was coming off knockout victories against Volkanovski and Max Holloway, making everyone take notice of his powerful hands. However, his wrestling prowess is yet to be tested properly.

In a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Volkanovski was asked about the strategy to overcome Topuria. In response, the reigning featherweight kingpin suggested that fighters challenge Topuria to wrestling duels rather than focusing on striking.

''Wrestle the bloke, man [Topuria]. That's what you want to see: what's going to happen with his gas tank. So even with Ilia, great fighter, like even a lot of the things he does, like I'm sure a lot of it's well trained, and then he's got so many good instincts as well. Even him just shifting that way, he probably trained for that...but we want to see the gas tank''

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:26:35):

Notably, Topuria challenged Volkanovski for the featherweight title last year at UFC 298 and secured a second-round knockout victory. The 28-year-old then successfully defended his 145-pound belt against Holloway at UFC 308 and gave away his title by making a switch to lightweight.

As for Volkanovski, after a year-long absence, he returned to face Diego Lopes at UFC 314 for the vacant featherweight belt. The Australian proved to be a tough matchup for Lopes and prevailed via unanimous decision.

When Alexander Volkanovski acknowledged that his decision to fight Ilia Topuria was a mistake

Despite suffering a devastating headkick by Islam Makhachev in their rematch, Alexander Volkanovski made a quick return and took on Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Unfortunately, Volkanovski's confidence was shattered when Topuria dropped him with a brutal right hook.

During a conversation with Demetrious Johnson earlier this year, 'The Great' opened up about his loss, saying:

''A lot of people thought I was mad fighting three months later against Ilia Topuria, but no one could have changed my mind...They’re like, 'Oh, what about you’re coming off a knockout loss, that messes with your confidence and all that'...I didn’t believe any of that...the only time I maybe felt something, a little bit, was when I was in the cage. That’s where I was like, 'Alright, maybe there is something to this'.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (48:12):

