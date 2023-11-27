“Wrong in so many ways” - UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili's hot tub massage raises eyebrows on social media

UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili is causing a splash on social media after a video surfaced of him enjoying a hot tub session with friends.

While the hot tub hangout seemed like a casual way for Dvalishvili to unwind, it was his friendly back massage that raised eyebrows across the virtual realm. Fans quickly jumped into the comment octagon, unleashing a mixed bag of reactions.

One outspoken critic

Another chimed in

One observer brought up the camaraderie between Dvalishvili and fellow UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling

The comments section further erupted with remarks



Meanwhile, in the fighting arena, 'The Machine' seems undeterred by the social media storm, currently riding a wave of success with a remarkable nine-fight winning streak. Hailing from Georgia, Dvalishvili boasts an impressive record of 16 wins against four losses. His latest victory came in a hard-fought battle against former bantamweight champ Petr Yan, where he secured a decisive decision win.

Merab Dvalishvili voiced hesitation to fight under referee Marc Goddard's watch

In a recent revelation, Merab Dvalishvili pulled no punches as he shared his reservations about UFC referee Marc Goddard, hinting at discomfort with the idea of Goddard officiating his matches. Speaking on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, 'The Machine' didn't mince words as he elaborated on the reasons behind his unease with the seasoned official.

'The Machne' said:

"Every time I see him, I don't know, I only scared of God, and every time I see him I don't know... Yes, they know who I am. You know, if he would be my referee, I'm gonna go and fight, but I have a feeling. I'm uncomfortable when I see him. I don't feel comfortable somehow that's my feeling."

According to Dvalishvili, Goddard's officiating style prevents fighters from leaving it all in the cage. Dvalishvili coined the term "markgoddardphobia" to encapsulate his unease, citing past instances like the 2018 bout against Ricky Simon, where he felt Goddard prematurely intervened.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's interview at 54:18 mark: