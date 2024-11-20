WWE legend Bill Goldberg would “love to see” Dutch legend Nieky Holzken take on Jake Paul

WWE legend Bill Goldberg would like see to seasoned Dutch striker Nieky Holzken get a shot at on-a-roll YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a featured showdown. The former professional wrestler shared his excitement over a possible battle between the two fighters by reacting to an Instagram post shared by ONE Championship that had 'The Natural' calling out Paul for a match on X (formerly Twitter) after the latter defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Goldberg wrote in the comments section:

"I'd love to see that"

Paul, 27, defeated the 58-year-old Tyson by unanimous decision in their much-hyped eight-round clash on Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas, which was streamed on Netflix. It was his fifth straight win, and 11th in 12 matches since turning professional in 2020.

Nieky Holzken, 40, meanwhile, was last in action in January at ONE 165 in Japan, defeating fellow veteran fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama by TKO in the opening round of their mixed-rules showdown. He has over 100 combined wins throughout his illustrious career that saw him become a multiple-time kickboxing world champion.

Nieky Holzken interested in trilogy match with Regian Eersel if given the opportunity

Apart from a showdown with Jake Paul, Nieky Holzken is also interested in facing off with double ONE world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel for a third time.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highligting his intention of breaking the Surinamese fighter's stranglehold in their head-to-head matchup.

Holzken said:

"I want to rematch Regian Eersel so, so much..."

The two top strikers first met in May 2019 for the inaugural ONE Super Series lightweight kickboxing world title, with Eersel winning by unanimous decision. Five months later, they were at it again in a title clash that had the reigning champion retaining the belt, also by decision.

Since losing back-to-back to Eersel, Holzken has gone 3-2 in his next five matches.

