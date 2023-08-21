WWE legend Hulk Hogan's nephew gets brutally KO'd at Fury Challenger Series 5

Pro-wrestling extraordinaire Hulk Hogan is essentially a living legend at this point. From his unparalleled exploits in WWE and WCW to his memorable performances in popular movies like Rocky III and Suburban Commando, Hulk's name has been forever etched in pop culture.

However, last Saturday was a sad day for the Hogan family name. Earlier this weekend, the pro-wrestling legend's MMA fighter nephew David Bollea found himself on the wrong side of a vicious knockout at the Fury Challenger Series 5.

Bollea went up against American fighter Paul Garza at the event. Things turned sour quickly for the WWE legend's nephew as a dominant Garza outmatched him from the get-go, ultimately knocking him out with a vicious left hook in the first round.

Catch Garza vs. Bollea below:

According to his Tapology profile, David Bollea is 8-2 as a professional. However, his recent loss is yet to be updated on the website. Per Tapology, he is the No. 55 ranked active US West MMA pro-welterweight. He is also ranked No. 58 in the lightweight division.

Watch Hulk Hogan's nephew David Bollea's pro debut below:

Furthermore, he is the No. 210 ranked active welterweight and the No. 239 active lightweight in the US.

'King' is a pupil of the highly reputed Xtream Couture and has fought for promotions like Xtreme Fighting Championships, Tachi Palace Fights, Superior Cage Combat, Fierce FC 18, and Fusion Fight League, among others.

When Hulk Hogan blasted his nephew for misusing the Hogan name

It is hard to live up to a family name as popular as Hogan, and as it seems, Hulk Hogan's nephew David Bollea has dropped the ball on it. In 2014, the WWE legend threatened to sue Bollea for unfairly trying to cash in on the family name.

Per a TMZ SPORTS article, the MMA fighter was trying to push a TV series called My Girlfriend Needs a Girlfriend, a show in which he sorted through 16 different ladies to find the perfect partner for a threes*me.

To make matters worse, he was calling himself 'King Hogan' at this point, undoubtedly a ploy for marketing the show and his career.

The reality show enraged the former wrestler. During an interview with TMZ SPORTS, Hulk Hogan threatened to pursue legal action against his nephew for "diminishing" the Hogan brand:

"I've only met him twice in my entire life ... he knows nothing about the Hogan family, the Hogan name, and has no right to use it...I will pursue legal action against him for diminishing the Hogan brand. [Transcripts via TMZ Sports]"