Top 10 Greatest WWE Superstars Of All Time

Samyak Hirawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.93K   //    28 Oct 2018, 23:10 IST

Greatest Superstars of all time.
Greatest Superstars of all time.

WWE is the most successful wrestling promotion company in the world. WWE has been giving us great entertainment for the past 39 years.

People are so much invested in WWE because of the larger than life characters portrayed by some great superstars. Superstars like Ric Flair, Undertaker, Stone Cold, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and many others have always delivered their best.

Many of the superstars you will see on this list have suffered numerous injuries over the years of their respective careers – taking years off of their lives just for the sake of our entertainment.

Defining greatness with absolute certainty is very difficult. When it comes to professional wrestling, the word “great” is tossed around often and rather loosely. Everyone has different opinions about the greatest wrestlers. The list includes the greatest wrestlers according to their in-ring and promo skills. You can give your opinion about the greatest wrestlers of all time in the comments section.

#10 Chris Jericho

The Best In The World at What He Does.
The Best In The World at What He Does.

Chris Jericho is really the best at what he does. The uniqueness in his characterization, the charisma, and the ability to deliver whenever necessary, has made Jericho one of the best wrestlers in the whole world.

Jericho debuted on Raw in 1999 and became an instant hit. He had a memorable debut and his first feud was against 'The Great One'.

Jericho made history by defeating Stone Cold and the Rock, two of wrestling's best and biggest stars, on the same night to become the first ever Undisputed WWF Champion.

His in-ring skills to carry out different moves in the ring made him a credible performer and his mic-skills are extraordinary, with many people calling him the best promo cutter of all time in the WWE. Jericho is one of the best trash talkers the WWE has ever had.

Jericho was immensely successful both as a face and a heel. His feuds with Triple H, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, CM Punk, Edge and many more superstars were really amazing.

His alliance and rivalry with Kevin Owens was one of the best works of wrestling in recent history. He had a great match with Kenny Omega in NJPW. Even at this age, Jericho hasn't lost his touch.

'Y2J' has been one of the greatest performers ever in WWE and the whole wrestling industry, and we can be sure that there won't be another superstar like Chris Jericho.




1 / 10 NEXT
Samyak Hirawat
CONTRIBUTOR
A huge fan of WWE and Writing
