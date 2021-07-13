WWE legend Kurt Angle takes a dig at Conor McGregor's broken foot after UFC 264 loss

WWE Hall-of-Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to poke some fun at Conor McGregor in the aftermath of his loss at UFC 264. McGregor lost his highly anticipated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier via TKO after a broken foot rendered the Irishman unable to continue at the end of the first round.

However, Kurt Angle doesn't consider ankle breaks to be a big deal and claims to be dealing with them on a regular basis. The former Triple Crown WWE champion went ahead to recall the time he won a gold medal with a broken neck. Claiming to be jumping around on a broken ankle, Kurt Angle wrote on Twitter:

"So.... @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin' ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I'm jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too."

So.... @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin' ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I'm jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too. 😃 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 13, 2021

The fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was a wild ride in the short time it lasted. After a few exchanges on the feet, Poirier took the game to the ground, where McGregor even tried to jump a guillotine.

While Poirier was ahead on the judges' scorecard, McGregor managed to land some good up-kicks and elbows from the ground. However, the Irishman would suddenly crumble to the canvas while stepping back in the final seconds of the round.

While McGregor withered the subsequent barrage of punches from Poirier, he was unable to get back up on his stool. Referee Herb Dean declared Poirier the winner by TKO via doctor's stoppage.

Conor McGregor was taken from the octagon on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury in his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. #UFC264 | Full story: https://t.co/LeOIgcERD4 pic.twitter.com/7SSDdN5Ncu — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) July 11, 2021

When Kurt Angle won Olympic Gold with a broken neck

Few things can top performing in front of tens of thousands of people at WrestleMania for most professional wrestlers. However, the highest point in Kurt Angle's career came way back in 1996, two years before signing with WWF.

At the age of 27, Kurt Angle won the Olympic gold for the amateur freestyle 220 lbs wrestling at the Atlanta games. Apart from suffering from a broken neck, Angle also overcame a serious personal tragedy to claim the gold on home soil.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh