"WWE shove", "Weakest shove ever" - Fans stunned as Daniel Dubois shoves Oleksandr Usyk in heated first face-off

The build-up to Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk's rematch for undisputed heavyweight status has already gotten boxing fans talking, after the Englishman shoved Usyk during their first face-off.
Dubois and Usyk will meet once again at Wembley Stadium on July 19, as 'Dynamite' seeks to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He will put his IBF title on the line against Usyk's WBA (Super), WBO and WBC belts.
The 27-year-old earned his shot against 'The Cat' after he put on the performance of his career against Anthony Joshua back in September. Dubois demonstrated his power by dropping 'AJ' multiple times before finishing him in brutal fashion in the fifth round.
Check out Oleksandr Usyk's post below:
Meanwhile, Usyk is looking to extend his undefeated record (23-0) following back-to-back wins over Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian also already holds a win over Dubois, having knocked him out in the ninth round of their August 2023 bout.
Ahead of their rematch, the two heavyweights met for their first face-off whilst standing in the middle of the football pitch inside Wembley Stadium. Any notion the build-up to their rematch would be respectful was quickly thrown out the window, however, after Daniel Dubois shoved Oleksandr Usyk.
Watch the clip here:
Fans have since been reacting to the shove, with one fan claiming it looked like something a WWE superstar might do. They wrote:
"WWE shove"
Another fan wrote:
"Weakest shove ever😭"
One fan said:
"Dubois 100% has someone in his ear telling him what to do😭"
Another added:
"Dubois a b***h for that move"
One fan said:
"Dubois is the most aura-less heavyweight champ I've ever seen. Dude got 0 personality."
Check out more reactions below:
Eddie Hearn weighs in on Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois rematch
Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn recently shared his thoughts on the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.
According to Hearn, not only is it a great fight, but with the form Dubois has shown over his last three bouts, he is certainly in with a chance of winning. Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said:
"It's a good fight. I think Dubois is definitely in with a shout there to become undisputed. It's another big fight for British boxing, along with Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr."
Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (5:20):