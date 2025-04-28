"WWE shove", "Weakest shove ever" - Fans stunned as Daniel Dubois shoves Oleksandr Usyk in heated first face-off

The build-up to Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk's rematch for undisputed heavyweight status has already gotten boxing fans talking, after the Englishman shoved Usyk during their first face-off.

Ad

Dubois and Usyk will meet once again at Wembley Stadium on July 19, as 'Dynamite' seeks to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He will put his IBF title on the line against Usyk's WBA (Super), WBO and WBC belts.

The 27-year-old earned his shot against 'The Cat' after he put on the performance of his career against Anthony Joshua back in September. Dubois demonstrated his power by dropping 'AJ' multiple times before finishing him in brutal fashion in the fifth round.

Ad

Trending

Check out Oleksandr Usyk's post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Meanwhile, Usyk is looking to extend his undefeated record (23-0) following back-to-back wins over Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian also already holds a win over Dubois, having knocked him out in the ninth round of their August 2023 bout.

Ahead of their rematch, the two heavyweights met for their first face-off whilst standing in the middle of the football pitch inside Wembley Stadium. Any notion the build-up to their rematch would be respectful was quickly thrown out the window, however, after Daniel Dubois shoved Oleksandr Usyk.

Ad

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have since been reacting to the shove, with one fan claiming it looked like something a WWE superstar might do. They wrote:

"WWE shove"

Another fan wrote:

"Weakest shove ever😭"

One fan said:

"Dubois 100% has someone in his ear telling him what to do😭"

Another added:

"Dubois a b***h for that move"

One fan said:

"Dubois is the most aura-less heavyweight champ I've ever seen. Dude got 0 personality."

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

More fan reactions

Eddie Hearn weighs in on Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois rematch

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn recently shared his thoughts on the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

Ad

According to Hearn, not only is it a great fight, but with the form Dubois has shown over his last three bouts, he is certainly in with a chance of winning. Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said:

"It's a good fight. I think Dubois is definitely in with a shout there to become undisputed. It's another big fight for British boxing, along with Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr."

Ad

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (5:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.