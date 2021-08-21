WWE superstar Bobby Lashley praises Colby Covington for embracing the 'heel role'

The world-renowned ATT (American Top Team) gym has been home to both Bobby Lashley and Colby Covington. The former Bellator MMA heavyweight and the current UFC welterweight star honed their MMA skills at the ATT gym in Coconut Creek, Florida.

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Bobby Lashley was asked about his former ATT teammate Colby Covington. Helen Yee asked Lashley how he felt Covington would do in the WWE. Bobby Lashley responded by stating:

“Well, he has the heel role down, huh”, Lashley smiled and continued, “You know, when he first started out – and bless him – when he first started out, he was one of those guys. You know, you’ve watched Colby’s career and Colby was beating everybody before. And he was one of those guys that was just not getting a break. And he came and he did a little stint with me over in Impact (Wrestling), and he did some professional wrestling stuff.

"And I think one of the guys started kind of feeding him some lines there for a while. And then people started hating him, and they started getting him the matches that he wanted. So, you know, you can be mad at him for the things that he said, but you can’t be mad at him for the things that he did. So, I think, for somebody like him, he has that fan base that he’s built up as being a heel. So, you never know. Never say never.”

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg and Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman (left); Colby Covington (right)

Bobby Lashley hasn’t competed in the sport of MMA since October 2016. Lashley returned to the WWE in 2018 and is the current WWE champion. He’s set to defend his title against WWE and WCW legend Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam on August 21st, 2021.

Back in 2017, Colby Covington dabbled in the world of professional wrestling with ATT teammate Bobby Lashley in Impact Wrestling. Over the years, Covington has often hinted at possibly performing in the WWE someday.

Covington parted ways with ATT in 2020 due to disagreements between him and several other fighters at the gym. ‘Chaos’ currently trains at MMA Masters in Miami. Colby Covington is expected to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava