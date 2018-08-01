WWE News: UFC Champion spotted backstage at Monday Night Raw

UFC Interim WW Champion Colby Covington was spotted on Raw

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw was filled with several stars several top superstars and athletes from both the Pro Wrestling world and the Mixed Martial Arts World as well.

The return of former UFC Champions Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey was certainly treated well within the WWE Universe, however, the two MMA veterans were seemingly also joined by current UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since making his UFC debut in 2014 at UFC Fight Night 48, American Top Team fighter Colby Covington has proved himself to be one of the brightest assets to ever step foot into the UFC Octagon.

Competing in the welterweight division, Covington, earlier in the year, won his first UFC Championship when he defeated Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 225 in order to capture the UFC Interim Welterweight Championship.

In the past, Covington has also been heavily involved with the Pro Wrestling industry, when he previously made multiple appearances for Impact Wrestling as part of the American Top Team, who eventually aligned themselves with Bobby Lashley and King Mo.

Covington also competed in a Pro Wrestling match in February of 2018, when he competed for WrestlePro and defeated a parody Tyron Woodley character called TyQuil Woodley.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Fightful.com, UFC fighter Colby Covington noted beforehand that he was indeed planning on making an appearance on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw in Miami and also had the apparent plans of meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Come this week's edition of Raw, Covington was spotted backstage at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida and the UFC Champion was also seen alongside former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey.

The 30-year-old was also seen clicking a few photos with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, which you can check below:

What's next?

Over the past several days, there have been numerous talks of Covington potentially being stripped of his Welterweight Title, if the UFC management decides to go ahead with a potential match between Darren Till and current Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.