"WWE and 'The Rock' and these guys do so well" - Ex-UFC champion wants "honest" Justin Gaethje to market himself better, as potential title shot looms

A former UFC champion recently weighed in on Justin Gaethje's latest win over Rafael Fiziev and explained why he should market himself better. Gaethje earned a unanimous decision win and is now in a favorable position in the lightweight title picture.

There was a plenty of questions surrounding Gaethje ahead of UFC 313 as it was his first bout since his devastating knockout loss to Max Holloway. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, 'The Highlight' didn't name who he'd like to fight next or make a strong push for a title fight and instead mentioned that he would fight whoever the promotion put in front of him.

During the latest episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman heaped praise on Gaethje but stressed the importance for him to market himself better during his post-fight interviews. Usman mentioned that Gaethje should take a page from WWE legend 'The Rock' in order to ensure fans are invested in his next fight:

"You gotta sell yourself sometimes. This is where you do it because as much of a performer you are in there, you gotta give them something to look forward to... This is WWE and 'The Rock' and these guys do so well... Justin, you gotta do a little better job of that. But he's just so damn honest, which is why I love that fricken dude."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (26:13):

Henry Cejudo agrees with Kamaru Usman's comments regarding Justin Gaethje

During the aforementioned episode, Henry Cejudo also agreed with Kamaru Usman and mentioned that Gaethje should have been more aggressive and demanded a title shot against Islam Makhachev. He said:

"[Gaethje] should have gone out on that mic and said, 'Give me my damn title shot, Dana', because he is a fan favorite, he is an American. This is America versus the Russian. He could have done a better job than that than rather just say, 'Whatever the UFC wants'. Like, he's gotta get better on that mic." [25:00]

Check out Justin Gaethje's post-fight interview following his win at UFC 313 below:

