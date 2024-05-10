WWE vet has a message for MMA fans "that hate grappling"

WWE veteran Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) has questioned why fans would continue to watch MMA if they don't enjoy certain aspects of the sport. The 50-year-old also offered those particular fans a solution.

'MVP' is one of the most respected wrestling stars in the game, having first signed with the WWE all the way back in 2005. While Porter is most known for his run in the premium wrestling promotion, he also had successful tentures in Total Nonstop Action (TNA) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) during his illustrious career.

Alongside wrestling, Porter is also a huge MMA fan as well as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. He even achieved the rank of black belt last month and has won multiple BJJ medals, including a gold medal at the IBJJF Masters World Championship.

Recently, 'MVP' opted to hit back at fans who were criticizing UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on Instagram.

The Russian was hanging out with his friends at an arcade and he opted to have a go on a punching machine. This led to some fans calling out the 155 pound champ, as he has mostly demonstrated his wrestling and grappling in the octagon rather than his punching power.

The WWE veteran was then spotted in the comments defending Makhachev, telling fans that if they don't enjoy grappling, there's plenty of others sports to watch. He wrote:

"Why don't the MMA "fans" that hate grappling just watch kick boxing or muay Thai instead? 🤔"

WWE star MVP's comment

MMA star Dustin Poirer breaks down why Islam Makhachev is a bigger threat than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier is set for another chance at UFC gold when he faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 next month.

'The Diamond' has previously come up short on two occasions while trying to claim the undisputed lightweight title, losing out to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Now, at the age of 35, Poirier is preparing for perhaps his final shot and final bout in MMA.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier broke down his match-up against Makhachev and detailed why he believes this is the biggest test of his career. He explained:

“I think [Islam’s] submission game, jiu-jitsu wise, is a little more versatile than Khabib. Khabib had some chokes that he did really well, but Islam’s putting himself in, you could say bad positions, going for armbars. Maybe he loses a position but he trusts his wrestling to get it back.”

Poirier continued:

“I think [Islam] is a little bit more of a threat jiu-jitsu wise and scrambles, but I think his striking’s better than Khabib’s.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's MMA breakdown of the bout here (17:42):