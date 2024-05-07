  • home icon
  • Dustin Poirier details how Islam Makhachev is "more of a threat" than Khabib Nurmagomedov was 

Dustin Poirier details how Islam Makhachev is "more of a threat" than Khabib Nurmagomedov was 

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified May 07, 2024 06:51 GMT
Dustin Poirier compares Islam Makhachev vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 302. [Image courtesy: @islam_makhachev & @dustinpoirier on Instagram; Getty Images]

Ahead of his UFC 302 lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier believes the reigning champion poses a greater threat than his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier, a veteran of the Octagon with a reputation for thrilling fights, is set to challenge Makhachev for the 155-pound belt on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Poirier discussed his upcoming fight and the key differences he sees between Makhachev and the retired champion Nurmagomedov:

“I think [Islam’s] submission game, jiu-jitsu wise, is a little more versatile than Khabib. Khabib had some chokes that he did really well, but Islam’s putting himself in, you could say bad positions, going for armbars. Maybe he loses a position but he trusts his wrestling to get it back.”

Poirier went even further, suggesting Makhachev's striking surpasses his mentor:

“I think [Islam] is a little bit more of a threat jiu-jitsu wise and scrambles, but I think his striking’s better than Khabib’s.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Islam Makhachev below (17:42):

Poirier is no stranger to facing the dominant Dagestani style. He battled Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2019 at UFC 242. While Poirier displayed resilience, he ultimately succumbed to a third-round rear-naked choke from ‘The Eagle.’

Dustin Poirier hints at retirement after upcoming title fight against Islam Makhachev

There's a chance that Dustin Poirier’s highly anticipated championship fight against Islam Makhachev could be his last inside the octagon.

The 35-year-old recently hinted at retirement during an interview with Fight Bananas. While acknowledging his aspirations to become a world champion, Poirier also highlighted the sacrifices involved in maintaining his elite status for nearly two decades:

"I just have a lot of stuff that kinda gets put on hold, so to say, for me to chase these dreams and stuff like that... I'm approaching 18 years of fighting, and I wanna become the world champion and live my life, you know?"

He added:

"It could be [my last fight]. I haven't made an official decision yet, but it could be. I've said this over and over again, I still have a lot of tread on the tires. I can beat these young guys - I just did it. But how much do I want to give to this sport, because you don't ride for free." [H/t: MMA Knockout]

Check out his interview below:

