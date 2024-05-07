Dustin Poirier details how Islam Makhachev is "more of a threat" than Khabib Nurmagomedov was 

Ahead of his UFC 302 lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier believes the reigning champion poses a greater threat than his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier, a veteran of the Octagon with a reputation for thrilling fights, is set to challenge Makhachev for the 155-pound belt on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Poirier discussed his upcoming fight and the key differences he sees between Makhachev and the retired champion Nurmagomedov:

“I think [Islam’s] submission game, jiu-jitsu wise, is a little more versatile than Khabib. Khabib had some chokes that he did really well, but Islam’s putting himself in, you could say bad positions, going for armbars. Maybe he loses a position but he trusts his wrestling to get it back.”

Poirier went even further, suggesting Makhachev's striking surpasses his mentor:

“I think [Islam] is a little bit more of a threat jiu-jitsu wise and scrambles, but I think his striking’s better than Khabib’s.”

Poirier is no stranger to facing the dominant Dagestani style. He battled Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2019 at UFC 242. While Poirier displayed resilience, he ultimately succumbed to a third-round rear-naked choke from ‘The Eagle.’

Dustin Poirier hints at retirement after upcoming title fight against Islam Makhachev

There's a chance that Dustin Poirier’s highly anticipated championship fight against Islam Makhachev could be his last inside the octagon.

The 35-year-old recently hinted at retirement during an interview with Fight Bananas. While acknowledging his aspirations to become a world champion, Poirier also highlighted the sacrifices involved in maintaining his elite status for nearly two decades:

"I just have a lot of stuff that kinda gets put on hold, so to say, for me to chase these dreams and stuff like that... I'm approaching 18 years of fighting, and I wanna become the world champion and live my life, you know?"

He added:

"It could be [my last fight]. I haven't made an official decision yet, but it could be. I've said this over and over again, I still have a lot of tread on the tires. I can beat these young guys - I just did it. But how much do I want to give to this sport, because you don't ride for free." [H/t: MMA Knockout]

