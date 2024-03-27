5 reasons Dustin Poirier is an all-time great lightweight

Dustin Poirier is one of the most tenured names in the UFC today, with a history of thrilling wins and accomplishments. If he has his way, he'll face Islam Makhachev for the promotion's lightweight title, which is a challenge that the Dagestani has welcomed, though not because he feels Poirier is worthy.

Instead, the reigning 155-pound kingpin singled out 'The Diamond' only because every other notable lightweight is preoccupied. Charles Oliveira is taking on Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 and Justin Gaethje will welcome Max Holloway's back to lightweight at the same event.

Thus, no one in the top five is in a position to fight him, except for Poirier. 'The Diamond', however, took issue with Makhachev's dismissal of him, asserting that he has done more in MMA than he has.

It is easy to see why, as Poirier is one of the greatest lightweights of all time...

#5. Dustin Poirier was an interim lightweight champion

While not enough stock is given to being an interim champion, Dustin Poirier's title-winning triumph deserves acknowledgement. Not everyone is capable of capturing interim gold, least of all against the then streaking Max Holloway, who is one of the sport's greatest-ever fighters in his own right.

Furthermore, very few have ever claimed an interim title by beating a reigning undisputed champion, which Holloway was at the time, as he reigned over featherweight, where Poirier had previously at.

The pair went back and forth in a Fight of the Night winner that saw Poirier deal more damage to Holloway than anyone ever has. In the end, he was crowned, and can call himself a titleholder.

#4. Dustin Poirier has beaten multiple world champions, interim or otherwise

Max Holloway is just one of many world champions Dustin Poirier has beaten. In addition to his strong win over the former undisputed UFC featherweight champion, 'The Diamond' has also beaten three former undisputed UFC lightweight champions in Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, and Eddie Alvarez.

He has also beaten fellow UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and most recently finished former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

The strength of 'The Diamond's' schedule is matched by very few. So, while he has never captured undisputed gold, he has beaten several fighters who have.

#3. Dustin Poirier owns the record for the most knockouts in his division's history

No one has ever scored more knockouts in the UFC lightweight division than Dustin Poirier. Not Conor McGregor, not Justin Gaethje, not anyone. He sits atop the mountaintop of 155-pound knockouts alongside his only equal in Drew Dober. However, 'The Diamond' doing so is more impressive.

While both men have nine knockouts at lightweight, Dober did so against far lesser competition, with only one of them in the top 15, and everyone else being fighters of little renown.

Poirier's list of knockouts, meanwhile, consists of elite-level of opposition, including former champions like Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

#2. Dustin Poirier has the most Fight of the Night bonuses in UFC history

No one, not at lightweight or any other weight class, has been the recipient of more Fight of the Night bonuses than Dustin Poirier. Only Edson Barboza matches his tally of nine, but as is the case with Drew Dober matching 'The Diamond's' knockout tally, the Brazilian's Fight of the Nights came against lesser foes.

Poirier, however, doesn't struggle with anyone who isn't elite. He hasn't in years. It is a testament to his success as an action fighter that no matter how high he rises, he has never had a boring fight, he has never been booed by fans for inaction or playing it safe inside the octagon.

'The Diamond' enters the cage to wage war and he always entertains, such that he has been rewarded with more Fight of the Night bonuses than anyone, which is an impressive feat given how often he is in the win column, as well as the fact that he is in a division with fighters as entertaining as Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

#1. Dustin Poirier has been on several win streaks at lightweight

Dustin Poirier has authored three separate win streaks at lightweight. After a knockout loss to Conor McGregor at featherweight, he rebounded by scoring back-to-back knockouts over Carlos Diego Ferreira and Yancy Medeiros. His knockout streak was briefly interrupted by Joseph Duffy, whom he beat via decision.

However, he returned to form by flatlining Bobby Green, to find himself on a four-fight win streak. While a shocking loss to Michael Johnson followed, he rebounded with another unbeaten streak, this time winning five fights out of six, with the only blemish being a no-contest against Eddie Alvarez.

Along the way he beat the likes of Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Jim Miller. After a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he outclassed Dan Hooker and TKO'd Conor McGregor in back-to-back fights, to author his third win streaks with three consecutive wins.