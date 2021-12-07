5 best Dustin Poirier performances in the UFC

Dustin Poirier has been a part of the UFC since 2011. ‘The Diamond’ has endured a long and arduous journey en route to his upcoming title shot against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, and could finally fulfill his dream of becoming an undisputed UFC champion should he emerge victorious.

Poirier joined the promotion as part of the UFC’s acquisition of the WEC. He plied his trade in the 145 lbs division for three years before moving up to the lightweight division. Since moving to the 155 lbs division, Poirier has blossomed into one of the best fighters in the world.

The Louisiana native has developed a reputation for being a hard-working and gritty fighter, who’s had to go through the darkest of trenches in his quest for gold.

He has been a part of 7 ‘Fight of the Night’ winning bouts in his career, coming out on top in 6 of them. He has also claimed 5 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses during his time in the UFC.

Today, Dustin Poirer is one of the biggest and most recognizable stars in the sport. He has gained a significant amount of popularity for his extremely likable personality, charitable ventures, entertaining style of fighting and victories of high-level opposition.

That being said, we thought we’d take a look at some of Dustin Poirier’s best performances inside the octagon.

#5. Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier 2

Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez previously fought at UFC 211 in 2017.

The bout was a war for as long as it lasted, until Alvarez landed an illegal knee on ‘The Diamond’. The illegal strike resulted in a no-contest ruling and the duo subsequently squared off in a rematch at UFC on FOX: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The first round of the rematch was reminiscent of their first bout as both fighters went after each other with powerful strikes.

However, Poirier turned the tide and dominated Alvarez in the striking exchanges after an even start to the fight. His relentless pressure and combination striking proved to be too much for Alvarez, who eventually crumbled in the second round.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist 3 years ago Dustin Poirier-Eddie Alvarez 2 went down: 3 years ago Dustin Poirier-Eddie Alvarez 2 went down: https://t.co/PFOckrcQBc

The TKO victory earned Dustin Poirier a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. Additionally, he established himself as the clear No.1 contender to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s throne.

Edited by C. Naik