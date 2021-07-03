5 most devastating knockouts by Dustin Poirier in the UFC

Since making his UFC debut in 2011, Dustin Poirier has come a long way. The Louisiana native has developed into a complete MMA fighter. While he has proven his skills on the floor by submitting his opponents several times, 'The Diamond' is widely considered one of the best boxers in the UFC.

Dustin Poirier has executed some of the most devastating knockouts in the UFC, showcasing heavy-handed striking with pinpoint accuracy. In his most recent bout, Poirier shocked the MMA world after handing Conor McGregor the first knockout loss of his career. However, it wasn't the first time that 'The Diamond' has slept his opponents.

On that note, let's look at five of Dustin Poirier's most devastating knockouts in the UFC:

#5 - Dustin Poirier vs Bobby Green - UFC 199

Dustin Poirier tags Bobby Green at UFC 199

Dustin Poirier and Bobby Green faced each other in the UFC octagon in 2016. Green was coming off a year-long break, with his previous fight ending in a decision loss. Poirier and Green's face-off ahead of their contest was heated as well, with both fighters jawing at each other and standing in close proximity.

The fight saw plenty of striking exchanges between the fighters. Bobby Green started landing vicious leg kicks on Dustin Poirier early in the first round. In his signature style, Green mocked 'The Diamond' during the bout, which ultimately led to his downfall.

Dustin Poirier started pressing with Bobby Green's back against the cage. His first significant blow against Green came as a loud jab and a left hook that landed clean on his rival's face. Poirier followed up with his combinations but was tagged multiple times in the process. After completely missing a loaded right hook, Poirier landed a left-hook that sent Green straight to the floor. A little ground and pound was all it took for the referee to pull Poirier away as the winner.

Dustin Poirier adds Bobby Green to his list of victims - he is simply unstoppable at Lightweight! #UFC199 pic.twitter.com/mgNA2Elkoi — CATCHWEIGHT Podcast (@catchweightpod) June 5, 2016

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan lauded Dustin Poirier's knockout of Bobby Green inside three minutes of round one and said:

"Big, big win for Dustin Poirier. Stopping Bobby Green in the first round and the way he did it. The smoothness, the efficiency. Outstanding timing, outstanding patience. Just a very mature effort by Dustin Poirier."

Also read: Dustin Poirier explains why Conor McGregor will be a 'dangerous man' during their UFC 264 fight

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh