What is Dustin Poirier's ethnicity?

Dustin Poirier recently enjoyed mainstream MMA acclaim when he overcame UFC cash cow Conor McGregor.

'The Diamond' has since accrued a lot of support and has enjoyed a hero's welcome home amidst a lot of pomp and fanfare.

All this sudden fame has brought a lot of attention to the UFC's #1 lightweight contender. What's more, the fighter's ethnicity and heritage are some aspects of his life that have puzzled fans for quite some time. Well, look no further; here is all you need to know about the 32-year-old.

Born to Darrell Poirier, Jere' Folley Chaisson, on January 19th, 1989, Dustin Poirier hails from a house boasting a rich heritage. Putting up in Lafayette, Louisiana, he has roots in Cajun heritage and is an Acadian-French descendent.

Staying true to his roots, the Louisiana native chooses to remain in his hometown for the better part of the year; however, ahead of fights, Dustin Poirier relocates to South Florida to get closer to his gym, American Top Team.

Dustin Poirier looking to etch his name in UFC lightweight folklore

The American southpaw is hurtling towards the final edition of his trilogy saga against one of the most highly acclaimed lightweights in the business, Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier was handed an embarrassing loss in their first meeting, suffering a first-round KO within the first two minutes.

However, the ATT product rebounded with a vengeance and recorded a second-round KO over the Irishman in their highly anticipated rematch that took place just recently in January 2021.

Dustin Poirier will be looking to settle the debate once and for all. Presently stuck in a stalemate, Poirier will be gunning for an early and decisive win over 'The Notorious.'

