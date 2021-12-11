"I know I never want to feel like that again"- Dustin Poirier on his devastating loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242

Dustin Poirier's upcoming title fight against Charles Oliveira marks his second time competing for the UFC lightweight title. In a recent interview, 'The Diamond' recalled his first shot at lightweight gold that came to an end with him suffering a loss at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Eagle' overcame the challenge presented by Dustin Poirier in the third round by way of submission, a rear-naked choke, at UFC 242 back in September 2019.

In a brief sit-down with Foxtel's 'Main Event', Dustin Poirier looked back at the loss and admitted that it encouraged him to hone his craft.

According to Poirier:

"I know I never want to feel like that again. But I know doing what I do, that's always a chance. You know, I do everything I can to put myself in a position to win these fights, to be the best I can be on fight night. And I think I've done that again here. So, nothing left to do but to walk in there and put it all together."

Dustin Poirier hopes to exercise caution against submission specialists

Having suffered his most recent loss by way of submission against Khabib Nurmagomedov, it would hardly come as a surprise to see Dustin Poirier err on the side of caution against Charles Oliveira. After all, 'Do Bronx' is the fighter who has the most submission wins in the history of the promotion.

In a previous interaction with Michael Bisping, Dustin Poirier offered fans some insight into what he had learned from his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Yeah, [I learned] not to give up my neck, especially against a guy like this. Not to make the same mistake twice. A big lesson that I can directly point towards from that fight is, maybe I should have played it safe and not try to get back to my knees and expose my neck," opined Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier enters the fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 as the favorite. However, counting the Brazilian out at this point could cost him the title. Regardless of the result, the fight promises to be an absolute firefest, one that the fans would hate to miss.

Edited by David Andrew