"Not to give up my neck" - Dustin Poirier reveals what lesson he learned from his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242

Dustin Poirier has revealed that he learned a very important lesson following his title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

In an interview with Michael Bisping, Poirier recalled his fight against 'The Eagle' and discussed what he could have done differently. He pointed out the mistake which cost him the fight, saying:

"Yeah, [I learned] not to give up my neck, especially against a guy like this. Not to make the same mistake twice. A big lesson that I can directly point towards from that fight is, maybe I should have played it safe and not try to get back to my knees and expose my neck, maybe I should have just been content [with my position]. And being in a bad position... You don't want to be in a bad position but, losing the round is better than losing the fight. I should have had a better IQ and came back the next round."

Dustin Poirier will face yet another grappling phenom when he steps into the octagon at UFC 269. In his second attempt at undisputed gold, Poirier will take on Charles Oliveira, the record-holder for the most submission wins in UFC history.

Charles Oliveira, on paper, is even more dangerous than Nurmagomedov on the ground. The Brazilian not only has the most submissions in the history of the promotion (14), but the most finishes (17) as well.

Impeccable on the ground and clinical on feet, 'Do Bronx' poses a variety of threats to 'The Diamond'.

Dustin Poirier claims the build-up for the fight against Charles Oliveira is 'almost a vacation' after two fights against Conor McGregor

'The Diamond' has always been open about his issues with the magnitude of the pre-fight media obligations, especially coming off two fights against the most popular fighter in the sport, Conor McGregor.

Mental warfare and verbal attacks were huge talking points going into the trilogy bout between Poirier and McGregor at UFC 264. Poirier appreciates the change of pace this time around, as he is set to take on a respectful fighter like himself in Charles Oliveira.

'The Diamond' also recalled the pre-fight build-up to his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying:

"This is a lot smoother than that one [UFC 242], because that was in Abu Dhabi. Going across the world, the time change was stressful for me. And after ten crazy fights with Conor, the build up of that type of stuff...[compared to that], this is a vacation almost!"

