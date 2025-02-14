Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer: Live round-by-round updates 

Xander Zayas is set to face Slawa Spomer in a highly anticipated junior middleweight clash at the Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York.

The undefeated Puerto Rican standout (20-0, 12 KOs) will look to continue his rise as he takes on Germany’s Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs), a fellow unbeaten contender looking to make a name for himself on the big stage.

Zayas, the WBO’s No. 1-ranked junior middleweight, has been dominant in his professional career. He is renowned for a mix of power, speed, and technical precision. His most recent win over Damian Sosa last September cemented his status as a future title challenger. A victory here would put him in line for a world title shot.

Spomer, ranked No. 9 globally at 154 pounds, has steadily built an impressive resume fighting in Europe. The 32-year-old German fighter brings a solid boxing IQ and a 55% knockout rate in his fights. He has never faced an opponent of Zayas’ caliber but remains confident in his ability to pull off the upset.

The fight is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14, with undercard action beginning at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+. The main card airs at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer clash:

Round 1

