Xiaonan Yan talks potential clash with strawweight champ Zhang Weili, details how she matches up (Exclusive)

Xiaonan Yan has opened up on a potential clash against UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Yan is currently set to take on former champion Jessica Andrade at the upcoming UFC 288 event. Having made her UFC debut in 2017, it is certainly the biggest fight of her life and one which could potentially set up her first title shot.

Speaking about a potential matchup against her compatriot Zhang Weili, Xiaonon Yan spoke about how she would compare against the UFC strawweight champion. During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, she said:

"She has more powerful, powerful punches and she is able to mix up like, striking and grappling. I'm more like a striker. I prefer fighting [standing] like, distance control, and distance management."

Further in the interview, Xiaonon Yan also spoke about how a potential matchup against Zhang Weili could lift up the sport of MMA in China:

"I think if that fight happens, it will make history because it will be the first time two chinese fighters compete, fight for the belt, fight for the championship. So now, there's already some discussion on social media in China like, 'Hey, Weili vs. Xiaonan, who can win?' I believe if the fight happens, it will bring MMA to another level in China."

Watch the interview below:

Zhang Weili next fight: Could Xiaonan Yan be her next opponent?

Zhang Weili was last seen in action back at UFC 281 in November 22, where she took on Carla Esparza for the strawweight championship. Weili put on the performance of a lifetime as she beat Esparza in the second round of the fight with a rear-naked choke.

While a lot has been said about her next fight since then, it remains to be seen as to who she takes on next. However, names like Xiaonan Yan and former champions like Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade are in the mix to fight for the title.

As far as the title shot for Xiaonan Yan goes, it solely depends upon her performance against Jessica Andrade at the upcoming UFC 288 pay-per-view. If the No.6-ranked UFC strawweight beats Andrade in emphatic fashion, we could definitely see her fight Zhang Weili for the title next.

Tune-in: Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 4:30 am IST on 23rd April, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes