Xiong Jing Nan calls dibs on the winner of Stamp vs. Ham Seo Hee: “I am very interested”

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan dreams of becoming a two-division world champion are still alive and kicking.

After ruling the 125-pound division with an iron fist, ‘The Panda’ will be taking part in a special rules striking showdown with Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29.

While the Chinese megastar’s full focus will be on beating ‘Wondergirl’ in the most decisive way possible, she’ll also be keeping a keen eye on the main event of the blockbuster women-led card.

After all, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will be duking it out for the interim women’s atomweight MMA crown.

Xiong is calling dibs on the winner and made it clear she wants another opportunity to hoist a second gold strap to add to her collection.

She told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“Yes, I am very interested in that. I have mentioned in many interviews before that I am willing to challenge for the championship again in atomweight."

In hindsight, this won’t be Xiong Jing Nan’s first rodeo in her quest for double champion status.

After defending her belt against Angela Lee at ONE: A New Era in 2019, Xiong made the cut to 115 pounds to pry away ‘Unstoppable’s atomweight strap at the historic ONE: Century Part 1.

Despite her strong start, the 35-year-old Sanda specialist eventually succumbed to a rear-naked choke finish in the fifth round, derailing her hopes for two-division supremacy.

Xiong eventually avenged that loss at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, winning her rivalry with Lee with a dominant victory.

If Lee opts not to return and unify the belts against the victor of Stamp vs. Ham, it’s only fitting for Xiong to get another crack at a second world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from Singapore Indoor Stadium live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.