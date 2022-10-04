“That’s her problem” - Xiong Jing Nan not concerning herself with Angela Lee’s opinion on their fight

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan is unbothered by Angela Lee’s assumptions that she’s the true victor of their epic trilogy match.

The pair of heated rivals tried to settle the score at ONE on Prime Video 2 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium over the weekend. The event saw ‘The Panda’ eke out a close unanimous decision win to successfully defend her 125-pound throne for the seventh time.

While the mother of all grudge matches lived up to the hype, it opened up more questions than answers. After all, Xiong and Lee were each able to put away one another in their first two encounters in 2019.

However, there was no decisive finish this time around. Considering Xiong and Lee each had their moments during the fight, the Chinese superstar’s win is now marred by controversy.

‘Unstoppable’, for her part, has been extremely vocal about her displeasure with the final verdict. Angela Lee made it known in the post-fight interview that she thinks that she did enough to win and should have been crowned a two-division world champion.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the Singaporean-American even called for a clearer scoring system in ONE’s Global Mixed Martial Arts ruleset.

Read Angela Lee’s full statement below:

This, of course, reached Xiong, who wasn’t happy with Lee casting a dark cloud over her victory. The Evolve MMA standout said post-fight:

“Well, if she doesn’t understand, that’s her problem. I think that the judges have bright eyes. We can do it twice or three times more, anyway, I will win all those fights in the future.”

In her defense, Xiong was the clear winner of the early goings of the bout, as she came extremely close to knocking Lee out in the opening round. ‘The Panda’ amped up the assault in rounds two and three, tagging Angela Lee with hard shots to the head and body.

Then again, ‘Unstoppable’ found her groove in the championship rounds, where it looked like she got the better of the exchanges as Xiong dialed down on her aggressiveness.

It’s true that the trilogy could have gone either way. One thing’s for sure. A fourth fight between Lee and Xiong, regardless of the weight class, is the only way to make things right.

Angela Lee explains why she won third fight with Xiong Jing Nan

Once the final verdict was announced, Angela Lee was understandably emotional after not getting her hand raised.

The ONE women’s atomweight queen, after all, felt like she overcame adversity in round one and flipped the switch as the fight went on.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson, the 26-year-old MMA superstar broke down why she feels that she deserved to win.

“It was a great fight. Xiong came out really strong in the first round but I feel like I was the one consistently pushing forward, landing heavy strikes. I just don’t understand the decision, I don’t understand how you can score points on the card with your defense and running backward but I gave it my all in this fight.”

The United MMA and Evolve MMA standout added:

“I was totally fine standing up with Xiong, trading hands and elbows and knees. I landed some elbows, I landed a lot of heavy strikes, and credit to her, she is a strong fighter.”

Poll : 0 votes