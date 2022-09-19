“She had already lost twice at my level” - Xiong Jing Nan looking to take care of business against Angela Lee

Chinese MMA superstar Xiong Jing Nan strongly disputes the validity of Angela Lee’s second claim at her ONE women’s strawweight world title.

While ‘The Panda’s’ take might sound biased considering her history with the ONE women’s atomweight world champion, she does have ample reason to question her challenger’s worthiness.

After all, Lee didn’t look so ‘Unstoppable’ during her two fights at 125 lbs. She suffered the only losses of her career in that division, dropping back-to-back bouts at the hands of former world champion and top contender Michelle Nicolini in 2019.

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III will serve as the final tango of the pair’s vindictive rivalry, as they look to break the tie on September 30, US primetime, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of arguably the biggest grudge match in ONE history, a baffled Xiong Jing Nan explained her disdain for how Lee managed to leap-frog other, more deserving contenders for her belt.

‘The Panda’ said in a ONE interview:

“The first time I found out that [Lee] was coming back to my division, I was a little bit upset because she had already lost twice at my level, including to Michelle Nicolini.”

She further explained:

“At her weight, I lost once, so I thought I would fight there next. But it’s no big deal. It’s all the same. I want to win, it’s as simple as that. I’m not excited. I just want to beat her.”

This will be Angela Lee’s second attempt at becoming a two-division world champion after Xiong Jing Nan squashed her dreams in their first encounter at ONE: A New Era.

The United MMA and Evolve MMA product destroyed everyone in her wake, up until the Chinese Sanda specialist stopped her in her tracks when she attempted to move up a weight class.

Xiong brutalized Lee with ferocious body kicks and punches and took away her once unblemished record.

Lee, however, went on to exact revenge in her own backyard when Xiong dropped down and challenged for her 115-pound gold strap at ONE: Century Part I. This time around, the Singaporean-American superstar evened up the score by submitting Xiong with a rear-naked choke to retain her belt.

There’s still no love lost between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan

Since both ONE world champions got a win over the other, most would think Lee and Xiong’s beef would be water under the bridge by now.

That assumption turned out to be the complete opposite. It seems the two enigmatic female fighters have genuine disdain for each other now more than ever.

The women’s atomweight queen threw salt in Xiong Jing Nan’s wound when she reminded ‘The Panda’ of her first career loss through this cheeky Instagram post.

‘Unstoppable’ wrote:

“TAP OR NAP 😴 I can't wait to see what you choose this time”

Xiong, meanwhile, retorted that she had already finished Lee once and has no problem doing it again in an even more convincing manner.

Xiong Jing Nan clapped back:

“We'll see if you are impressed when I finish you again👊#ONEonPrimeVideo2”

