“I’m looking forward to it” - Xiong Jing Nan ready for new challenges after levelling up with Angela Lee

ONE women's strawweight world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan has seemingly put her rivalry with ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee to bed at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Although some argue that the close fight could have gone either way, Xiong believes that she's done enough to put the rivalry behind her.

Xiong can definitely make the argument that she won the fight decisively. 'The Panda' put on a frightening assault in the first round, nearly knocking her out several times. If ONE fights were judged round-per-round and not as a whole, the first round alone could have been scored 10-8 or even 10-7 in favor of Xiong.

From rounds 2 to 5, Lee valiantly came back and tried to narrow the gap in front of the judges. It was as exciting as a comeback effort gets. However, Xiong was never in the same amount of danger as Lee was, regardless of how close the fight stats were in the end.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Xiong explained how she and Angela reached a new level in their fight. Xiong was able to withstand Lee's grappling assault while the latter was able to survive Xiong's striking prowess.

Regarding her future in the company, Xiong said:

"I’m satisfied with how much I’ve improved. I feel like Angela has also reached another level. There will be more athletes to sign with ONE, so I’m looking forward to it."

Indeed, ONE Championship has become a major mover in the fight business and will surely acquire more world-class fighters. Xiong will surely not run out of worthy challengers to her throne.

Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee put on a FOTY-contender at ONE on Prime Video 2

In one of the best fights in women's MMA, two of the most dominant female world champions in ONE Championship left it all on the line to close their epic rivalry. ONE women's strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee went on a see-saw battle that had more thrills than a Hollywood sports drama.

Xiong Jing Nan was the first to draw blood as she wobbled and dropped Angela Lee in the first round. Lee barely kept her head attached to her body as the Chinese world champion threw everything but the kitchen sink at her.

By the second round, Lee showed her unbelievable mettle by pushing forward and still going after Xiong, as if the first round never happened. The atomweight world champ mostly stood toe-to-toe with Xiong, connecting a few times at the risk of getting rocked again.

By the final round, Lee's aggressive striking and grappling closed the gap, but it just wasn't enough. Xiong Jing Nan, though she had slowed down over the course of the fight, was able to cause enough damage to get the judges' decision.

