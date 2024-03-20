"Y'all use ChatGPT for this one?" - Fans furious as "official" poster for UFC 300 is shared by promotion's European handle

The UFC recently released the official poster for UFC 300 on X (formerly Twitter).

With the event set to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the official poster release was expected for quite some time. Fans, however, were left disappointed with the final result.

On some occasions, the posters for UFC events appear to be thought out pieces. The posters are often specifically themed to reflect certain details, such as where the event is taking place or to mark a special occasion.

The UFC 300 poster, however, features the company's logo and the '300' number on a gold background, with the event's details listed below. It was shared by the promotion's European handle, @UFCEurope.

Check out the UFC 300 poster here:

Suffice to say, this was a departure from convention, and fans flooded the comments section to react.

One user poked fun at the bland nature of the poster, saying:

"Y'all using ChatGPT for this one? <crying emoji>"

Others sarcastically lauded the promotion for the effort, or lack thereof, in the poster design process:

"The zenith of creative self expression right here"

"A valiant effort <skull emoji x2>"

Well-known MMA journalist Marcel Dorff also chimed in. He was clearly unimpressed with the poster, as he wrote:

"This gotta be a mistake, right?"

Check out some of the top comments here:

UFC 300 full fight card - What does it look like?

As one of the most stacked UFC cards of all time, UFC 300 promises to be a spectacle for MMA fans. A light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill will serve as the main event of the evening.

With three title fights and a who's who of MMA fighters competing on the same card, there are a number of things to watch out for. From Aljamain Sterling's featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar, to Kayla Harrison's promotional debut against Holly Holm, the card isn't short of exciting fights across a number of weight classes.

Just looking at the first bout on the early prelims, which pits Deiveison Figueiredo against Cody Garbrandt, both former champions, tells you all you need to know about how stacked the card truly is.

Check out the entire card below:

