Yair Rodriguez responds to Zabit Magomedsharipov after pulling out of fight: "Sit down and wait for me"

Yair Rodriguez vs Zabit Magomedsharipov is a fight that was supposed to happen two years ago in 2018. Yair Rodriguez's reported refusal to take that fight resulted in him getting cut by the UFC briefly before getting rehired.

Yair Rodriguez has won two fights since then. He was finally scheduled to face Zabit Magomedsharipov in the main event of August 29th in what was expected to be a #1 contender's fight.

Dana White then revealed that Yair Rodriguez had to pull out of the event following an injury. As a result, Zabit Magomedsharipov asked for a direct title shot against Alexander Volkanovski and refused a rematch against Calvin Kattar.

Yair Rodriguez responded to Zabit Magomedsharipov on Instagram, telling him to wait for their fight around October or November:

Sit down and wait for me the way you have been waiting. You will get a real good taste of my big mexican b***s soon enough and since when did you become the s**t talker? That you or your manager? Either way you’ll both wait for me like the little dogs you are. Tongue out and begging. I’ll see you in October-November 5 rounds.

Will Yair Rodriguez get his fight?

One has to wonder whether the fight will finally pan out. Yair Rodriguez last fought and defeated Jeremy Stephens in October last year. The Mexican star hasn't been as active as the UFC would have liked him to be. Either way, he's #5 in the UFC Featherweight rankings and could be just one fight away from a title shot.

However, Zabit Magomedsharipov presents perhaps his toughest test in the UFC since Frankie Edgar in 2017. While the Edgar fight didn't work out in his favor, Yair Rodriguez will be hopeful of an emphatic win over a big name like Zabit Magomedsharipov.