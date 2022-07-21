"Yan by 2nd RD illegal knee" - Aljamain Sterling's hilarious prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan fight at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling has shared a hilarious prediction for the upcoming UFC 280 clash between Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley announced the match-up during his chat with Ryan Clark on ESPN MMA. The No.13-ranked bantamweight contender also added that he is better than Yan in fighting and will prove that come fight night.

While a knockout win against 'No Mercy' would be massive, 'Sugar' will be content in just getting the result in his favor. Here's what O'Malley stated in his chat on ESPN MMA:

"I am better than Petr at... fighting... I truly believe that. I think that's what is going to get the job done. I am gonna go in there more prepared than Petr, I am gonna go in there and just do what I do. Obviously putting Petr's lights out would be massive, but I just need to go in there and get the job done against Petr Yan."

Sterling took note of O'Malley's words on the Instagram clip and commented that 'Sugar' should believe in himself. He then jokingly added that Yan will win by landing an illegal knee, a jibe at the Russian's disqualification during their fight at UFC 259. Here's what 'Funk Master' wrote:

"You have to believe this about yourself. If you don’t, then what are you even doing it for? So its Yan by 2nd RD illegal knee for me"

Aljamain Sterling's comment

Aljamain Sterling returns at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling is set for his second title defense at UFC 280 as he takes on former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

The 135lbs title fight will occupy the co-main event slot of the pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi.

Sterling is coming off a split-decision win against Petr Yan in his last fight at UFC 273. Dillashaw, meanwhile, successfully returned to action against Cory Sandhagen in July 2021 after a two-year-long octagon hiatus.

Dillashaw didn't lose his 135-pounds title in a fight as he was stripped after being caught for PED use. He will get a chance to reclaim the throne against 'Funk Master' in October.

