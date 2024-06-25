“Yeah he can get it” - Jarred Brooks open to facing former flyweight champ Adriano Moraes

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States is willing to face anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him, and that includes all the big names one division higher at flyweight.

Brooks spoke to Sportskeeda MMA recently in an exclusive interview, and said he wants all the smoke. When asked if he would be interested in a showdown with former ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes, Brooks responded in the affirmative.

'The Monkey God' said:

"Yeah Adriano, I almost forgot about the guy, to be honest. He's just ... I haven't heard anything on social media, Twitter, Instagram, about Adriano ever since he lost against Demetrious. But Adriano Moraes yeah he can get it bro."

Brooks said that size would not be an issue. He added:

"I mean I'm taller than Demetrious [Johnson] (former Moraes opponent) so it really doesn't matter if they wanna put me up against him and I know that he has good jiu-jitsu. I know that he tries double and stuff like that but I think I'm a tough matchup for Adriano."

Needless to say, fans would love to see 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks take on some big fights at flyweight after taking care of business in his own division.

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks to face Gustavo Balart for interim gold at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video

Former strawweight MMA king 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks will get the chance to become a ONE world champion once more when he takes on Cuba's 'El Gladiador' Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. The event airs on Friday, August 2, beginning at 8:00 pm ET.