Years after feud with Jake Paul, Kamaru Usman denies $10,000,000 fight offer claim

Kamaru Usman recently shed some light on whether the $10 million fight offer he once received from Jake Paul was genuine.

Back in 2021, Usman was riding high as the UFC welterweight champion, having successfully defended the belt against Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington all in the same year.

Outside of the octagon, however, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was having a war of words with Jake Paul, with the pair regularly trading blows over social media.

'The Problem Child' soon escalated the situation by posting a photograph of Usman with his daughter. In the same tweet, he challenged to him a boxing match and promising earnings of $10 million+, should he accept. He wrote:

"So let’s get this straight: 1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview. 2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+) 3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m “a Disney kid” 4. Usman visits Disney world."

While the bout never materialized, Usman has since revealed some details about the situation during the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo.

According to Usman, who was responding to Paul's tweet from 2021, there was never an offer close to $10 million. He said:

"I took my daughter to Disney Land and he posted that...I didn't call him out, he called me out...[Reading the 'biggest pay day of career line from Paul's tweet] Get the f*ck out of here. Get out of here bro, you don't even know what I make. All this internet stuff is cap."

Catch Usman's comments here (56:18):

Jake Paul confident in defeating Mike Tyson, despite warnings from his team

The boxing world was put on notice this week when it was announced Mike Tyson would be coming out of retirement to face Jake Paul.

The pair will main event a card on July 20, which will be exclusively streamed on Netflix.

'The Problem Child' has since come under major criticism for the matchup, as he is 30 years younger than 'Iron Mike'. He has also been fighting professionally over the last few years, whereas Tyson's last professional bout was in 2005.

Despite the critics, Paul released a statement about the fight and his chances against the boxing great. According to the former Disney channel star, his team warned him against the fight, but he ultimately believes he will be victorious. Paul wrote:

[Mike Tyson's] the greatest heavyweight of all time…the most vicious KO artist ever. But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my ass off to get stronger. A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m sure that I want to do this…yes, yes I do. Heavyweight."

Check out Jake Paul's tweet here:

