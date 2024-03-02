“Years taken off that poor dude’s life” - Vinicius Oliveira’s “KO of the year” contender at UFC Vegas 87 leaves fight fans in disbelief

Fans were thoroughly impressed with Vinicius Oliveira’s devastating knockout win over Benardo Sopaj at UFC Vegas 87.

Both men made their UFC debut at this weekend’s UFC Vegas 87 event. Sopaj started strong and appeared to have won the first round on the judges’ scorecards with effective striking and grappling.

However, Oliveira turned up the heat in round two and managed to shift the momentum in his favor in the next round. The Brazilian appeared to be the fresher fighter heading into round three and took control of things with an aggressive approach.

Oliveira found the opening when a left hand sent Sopaj stumbling backward. ‘Lok Dog’ lept forward with a flying knee that knocked Sopaj out on impact. The video of this knockout sequence was posted on @SpinninBackfist X.

Fans were taken aback by the impressive walk-off knockout, which could be a solid candidate for the ‘knockout of the year’ recognition.

Oliveira, who earned the UFC contract with a phenomenal win over Victor Madrigal on Dana White’s Contender Series, is one of the most highly touted prospects in the UFC bantamweight division.

‘Lok Dog’ rose to prominence while competing in the regional MMA circuit in Brazil and transitioned to UAE Warriors where he became the bantamweight champion.

Sopaj stepped up to fight Oliveira after the Brazilian’s original opponent Yanis Ghemmouri was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

The UFC Vegas 87 event has been overshadowed by the highly anticipated UFC 299 and UFC 300 events that are scheduled to take place over the next few weeks. While the event lacked big-name fighters, it produced several highlight-reel finishes and exciting fights.