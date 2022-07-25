"Yes I will kick the sh*t outta you with my crocs on" - Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty appears to be getting back to his brilliant best.

The Brit suffered immense disappointment when he was forced to withdraw from the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix in May due to undisclosed health issues.

Fortunately, 'The General's' recovery has been a smooth one and he is now booked to fight Amir Naseri at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The bout will serve as an alternate for the semi-finals, meaning that Haggerty might get a chance to re-enter the tournament should anything happen to any of the fighters competing in the final four.

The Englishman certainly looks motivated and posted a savage training video on his Instagram with a caption that read:

"Sunday work. 15 solid rounds. Yess I will kick the sh*t outta you with my crocks on 🤣@onechampionship"

The post, which features the Englishman dishing out some monstrous combos on a heavy bag, drew the attention of former and current world champions, including Brandon Vera and Sergio Pettis.

The former wrote:

"The Crock Kick…. Patent it!!!"

Bellator bantamweight king Pettis commented:

"Killer in the crocs 🔥"

Before withdrawing from the Grand Prix, Haggerty was one of the favorites to win it. The 25-year-old's last outing was an impressive unanimous decision win over Mongkolpetch at ONE: Bad Blood in February. He's currently ranked at No.2 and, as the former champion, he's undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the division.

What can Jonathan Haggerty expect from Amir Naseri?

According to another Instagram post from the Englishman, his earlier opponent pulled out so he was matched up with the Iranian-Malaysian for ONE's big debut on Prime Video.

Naseri endured a difficult debut inside the circle and lost a unanimous decision against the classy Savvas Michael in the Grand Prix Quarter-finals. It was Naseri's first fight in more than two years, and he came into the bout without having had a full camp.

The 30-year-old is a former Omnoi Stadium champion and King's Cup winner who boasts knockout victories against some of the best in the world. Haggerty will arguably be the toughest test of his career, but with more time to prepare, it will be fascinating to see if the Tiger Muay Thai man can cause an upset.

