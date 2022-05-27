"Be back sooner than you think" - Jonathan Haggerty receives great news about return to the ONE Circle

After pulling out of his ONE 157 bout with Walter Goncalves at the last minute, Jonathan Haggerty is on the road to recovery. ‘The General’ gave fans an update on the status of his return via Instagram.

“Great news today. I’ll be back sooner than you think. #dontcountmeout”

Fans were immediately confused during the ONE 157 weigh-ins when neither Haggerty nor his opponent weighed in for their scheduled bout. Shortly after, Haggerty announced on Instagram that he was not medically cleared to compete. He did not provide any details on the medical issue itself.

“Camp had been a very challenging one due to health reasons from the very start, however I truly believed I had overcame them and was back on track and ready to go into this incredible tournament and give it everything I could to win……. I’d like to send my apologies to Walter Goncalves and wish everybody in the tournament the very best I know you will all put on one hell of a show, without a doubt the best strikers on the planet... I am profusely sorry to all the fans that I’am unable to compete in the world Grand Prix, I am devastated. I will not let this Define me! I will overcome this and be back where I belong.”

Jonathan Haggerty will have to wait a little longer for another crack at Rodtang

ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, offered his support to Jonathan Haggerty after the news broke that ‘The General’ was not medically cleared to compete.

‘The Iron Man’ wrote a message to Haggerty on Instagram saying:

“I’m always cheering for you friend."

Fans who were excited at the prospect of seeing a trilogy bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty will have to wait a little longer. Both fighters were scheduled to participate in ONE’s Muay Thai Flyweight World Grand Prix that kicked off at ONE 157, but Haggerty’s withdrawal from the event also meant a withdrawal from the tournament altogether.

Rodtang came out on top with a masterful performance against Jacob Smith at the event which moved him onto the semi-finals of the Grand Prix.

Who would you like to see Haggerty face in his return to the ONE Circle?

