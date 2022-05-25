Jonathan Haggerty getting in road work following ONE 157 drop-out, en route back to the ONE Championship circle

Jonathan Haggerty was discharged from the hospital following his withdrawal from his ONE Championship 157 bout with Walter Goncalves. Haggerty withdrew from the contest for undisclosed health reasons but now appears to be on the road to recovery.

“Discharged, thank you all for your continued support! It really has put me at ease.”

Haggerty said in a post on his Instagram story. Haggerty assured his fans that he would be back better than ever, posting a picture of himself and giving a thumbs up with the caption:

“I will be back stronger, believe me.”

‘The General’ was initially scheduled to face Walter Goncalves in the Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarter-finals before being forced out of the bout. Haggerty said he was “devastated” by the turn of events as he confirmed his removal from the card in a hospital bed.

“I am profusely sorry to all the fans that I am unable to compete in the world Grand Prix, I am devastated.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Haggerty recently posted on his Instagram stories while out for a run, showing the fighter was back in good health and getting ready for a return to the cage. No timetable has been provided for Haggerty’s return to the ONE Championship cage. Perhaps the one most eager to see Haggerty return is his originally scheduled opponent, Walter Goncalves.

Walter Goncalves says he has unfinished business with Jonathan Haggerty

Walter Goncalves advanced to the semi-final round of the Muay Thal World Grand Prix at ONE 157, but still has his sights set on meeting Jonathan Haggerty in the cage after the two of them verbally sparred during their pre-fight interview:

“Yes, of course we do have matters to finish, because he teased me and now I want to show him in the ring what I showed him on the screen,” Goncalves said. “I hope he gets well soon, and gets strong and trains a lot, and gets prepared.”

Before he can step into the cage with Jonathan Haggerty, Goncalves will first face a tough task when he meets Superlek in the next round of the tournament. Considered by many to be the favorite, Superlek was dominant in his quarter-final contest, setting the stage for a showdown with Goncalves.

Watch the full interview with Walter Goncalves below:

Edited by David Andrew