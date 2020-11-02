Yoel Romero lashes out at Israel Adesanya after being accused of ruining their UFC 248 fight

Yoel Romero has taken to his official social media account to hit back at Israel Adesanya after being accused by the Middleweight Champion of ruining their UFC 248 fight. The Soldier Of God put forth a couple of tweets, insinuating that it was Adesanya who refused to engage with him and in turn ruined their fight.

Israel Adesanya defended his UFC Middleweight Championship against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in March of this year. Many fans and critics expected their matchup to produce a highly intriguing clash of styles filled with exciting striking and grappling exchanges between the pair of world-renowned Middleweights.

Yoel Romero is regarded as one of the greatest amateur wrestlers to ever compete in the sport of MMA. He also possesses effective striking skills and one-strike knockout power.

On the other hand, Israel Adesanya is a highly accomplished kickboxer. He won several accolades in the sport of kickboxing, prior to his transition into MMA and his evolution as a well-rounded Mixed Martial Artist. Needless to say, in theory, Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero seemed destined to be one of the most exciting MMA matchups.

However, their UFC 248 clash with the Middleweight belt at stake failed to live up to the lofty expectations, as neither Adesanya nor Romero was willing to commit to their strikes.

Both fighters adopted a highly defensive approach and refrained from engaging in prolonged striking or grappling exchanges over the course of their five-round bout. Adesanya was subsequently awarded the unanimous decision victory, primarily owing to him being slightly more active than Romero.

While The Soldier Of God is yet to return to the Octagon, the Last Stylebender went on to defend his UFC Middleweight belt against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September of this year.

Beating the then-undefeated KO artist Costa from pillar to post, Adesanya scored an amazingly one-sided TKO win to retain the Middleweight Champion in round two.

On that note, Adesanya has been receiving a considerable amount of appreciation for his dominant showing against Costa, with most fans and experts noting that The Last Stylebender returned to top form against Costa after the fight against Romero.

The Middleweight Champion decided to deflect the blame of their lackluster bout on to Romero saying it was ruined by the Cuban fighter. The Soldier Of God was unhappy with the comments and decided to hit back at Adesanya for the remarks he made about the UFC 248 bout.

Yoel Romero insists that he isn’t at fault for the uninteresting fight against Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya recently put forth a tweet, accusing Yoel Romero of ruining their UFC 248 fight.

Romero has now taken to Twitter in order to fire back at Adesanya’s accusations. He stated:

“I still standing in the middle of the cage waiting for you to fight #theoeopleschamp”

“I was watching highlight of my fights. I have highlight of every person I fight. I win some, I lose some but guess who don’t have no highlight of me in the fight? #iluhju #noforgetyoel”

It will be interesting to see how Adesanya will react to the latest comments made by Romero.

