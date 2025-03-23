"Yoel Romero is not from this planet" - Fans react as the 47-year-old former UFC fighter knocks out his 6'6" opponent at Dirty Boxing 1

A former UFC fighter's knockout win over a much taller opponent has garnered reactions from combat sports fans worldwide. Many expressed their admiration and lauded the individual for his impressive performance.

The person in question is Yoel Romero, who recently took on Ras Hylton at the first official Dirty Boxing event, DBX 1. The event took place at Regatta Harbour in Miami, Florida this past weekend.

Romero was coming off a unanimous decision win over former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos at PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions last year. Meanwhile, Hylton entered the contest with an opening-round knockout defeat against Josh Marsh at Cage Titans 61 in 2023.

Romero displayed his quick movement and knocked out Hylton with body shots, followed by a left hook, which sent the 37-year-old crashing to the canvas.

Check out Yoel Romero's finish below (via Happy Punch's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Yoel Romero is not from this planet''

Another one stated:

''Yoel Romero turned that giant into a human punching bag faster than a liberal runs from a tax cut!''

Other fans wrote:

''The ref saved that man’s life, that wind up was scary''

''Is he actually fighting or just doing his typical bit?''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch and @acdmma_ on X]

Romero made 13 appearances in the UFC and secured a record of 9-4. After an unsuccessful middleweight title bid against the then-champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 248, the 47-year-old signed with Bellator at the end of 2020.

Following a year-long absence from combat sports, Romero joined GFL earlier this year. 'Soldier of God' is set to represent Team Miami in an expected matchup against Gegard Mousasi on June 22 at GFL New York.

